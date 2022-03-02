Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $67.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady purchased 186,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and sold 65,228 shares worth $3,378,868.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMPL opened at $21.29 on Friday. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

