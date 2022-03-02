Analysts Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Will Announce Earnings of $9.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $9.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.46 to $10.76. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $6.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $33.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.15 to $34.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $38.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.40 to $40.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.75.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $284.09 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $307.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

