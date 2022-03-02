Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.72 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.70 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $15.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $134.31 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $258.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. 2,301,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

