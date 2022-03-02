Analysts Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) to post sales of $234.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $236.06 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $317.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NETGEAR by 49.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 52,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,392,000 after buying an additional 68,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 2.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 248,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,517. The stock has a market cap of $775.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $45.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.03.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

