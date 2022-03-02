Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Earnings of $5.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.82 and the lowest is $4.85. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 219.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $22.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.26 to $26.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $21.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.48 to $26.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

Shares of PXD opened at $240.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $242.19. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Gallagher sold 17,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $4,016,389.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,101. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,296,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

