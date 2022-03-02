Analysts Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ventas by 559.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 809,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 73,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

