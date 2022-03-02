Analysts Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.04 Million

Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) will report sales of $291.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.37 million and the highest is $295.11 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $279.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.
StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $7,752,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $6,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $4,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,220. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.
About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
