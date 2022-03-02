Analysts Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,065. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.