Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In related news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326 in the last ninety days. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

