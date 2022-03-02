Analysts Expect Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.96. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of WDAY traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.02. 98,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,948. Workday has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.