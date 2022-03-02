Analysts Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) PT at $41.58

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.98. 975,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,288. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

