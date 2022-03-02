Analysts Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) PT at $27.25

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

