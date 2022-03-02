Analysts Set E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Price Target at $12.67

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EONGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of E.On from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on E.On from €11.25 ($12.64) to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS EONGY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 138,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. E.On has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

