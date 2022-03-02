Analysts Set Expectations for Moderna, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.70 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

MRNA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.36.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $149.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.97.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,513 shares of company stock worth $68,102,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

