Analysts Set Expectations for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.09) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $36.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.74. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $87.51.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

