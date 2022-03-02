Analysts Set Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target at $48.40

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

HYFM stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. 498,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,655. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 63,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

