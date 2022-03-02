Analysts Set Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target at $48.40

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.20.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
HYFM stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. 498,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,655. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.
