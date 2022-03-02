Analysts Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) PT at $123.53

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.53.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lennar by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after purchasing an additional 457,922 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. Lennar has a one year low of $77.86 and a one year high of $117.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average is $102.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

