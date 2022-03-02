Analysts Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Target Price at $41.43

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LI stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $30.42. 9,101,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,958. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of -380.25 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Li Auto’s revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

