Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target at $43.85

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,276,000 after buying an additional 257,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,973. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

