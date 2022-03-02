Analysts Set Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) PT at $58.72

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRDBY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.92) to €10.30 ($11.57) in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Pareto Securities downgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($14.04) to €12.60 ($14.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

NRDBY stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.