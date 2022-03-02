Analysts Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) PT at $30.60

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

STRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 52,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 323,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,440. The company has a market capitalization of $400.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.