Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target at $153.71

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.71.

TMXXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of TMX Group stock remained flat at $$100.77 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average of $104.16. TMX Group has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

