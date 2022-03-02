Analyzing APA (NASDAQ:APA) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get APA alerts:

APA has a beta of 4.45, indicating that its stock price is 345% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.6% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for APA and Whiting Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 6 10 1 2.71 Whiting Petroleum 0 4 4 0 2.50

APA currently has a consensus target price of $37.47, indicating a potential upside of 0.49%. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.47%. Given APA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than Whiting Petroleum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares APA and Whiting Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $7.99 billion 1.62 -$4.86 billion $2.59 14.40 Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A $3.38 23.12

Whiting Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APA. APA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whiting Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

APA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Whiting Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. APA pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whiting Petroleum pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. APA has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. APA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 12.44% -552.09% 10.91% Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

APA beats Whiting Petroleum on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.