Analyzing Richardson Electronics (RELL) and The Competition

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ: RELL – Get Rating) is one of 24 public companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Richardson Electronics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Richardson Electronics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Richardson Electronics $176.94 million $1.65 million 17.17 Richardson Electronics Competitors $3.73 billion $185.88 million 3.40

Richardson Electronics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Richardson Electronics. Richardson Electronics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Richardson Electronics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richardson Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Richardson Electronics Competitors 74 329 446 20 2.47

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 26.47%. Given Richardson Electronics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Richardson Electronics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of Richardson Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Richardson Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Richardson Electronics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richardson Electronics 4.36% 8.56% 6.59% Richardson Electronics Competitors -182.86% -90.78% -2.95%

Dividends

Richardson Electronics pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Richardson Electronics pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Richardson Electronics has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Richardson Electronics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richardson Electronics’ peers have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Richardson Electronics (Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure. The Canvys segment offers customized display solutions serving the corporate enterprise, financial, healthcare, industrial, and medical original equipment manufacturers markets. The Healthcare segment manufactures, refurbishes, and distributes replacement parts for the healthcare market including hospitals, medical centers, asset management companies, independent service organizations, and multi-vendor service providers. The company was founded on May 31, 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, IL.

