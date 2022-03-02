Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

