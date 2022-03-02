Anglo American (LON:AAL) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,900 to GBX 3,050. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Anglo American traded as high as GBX 3,811 ($51.13) and last traded at GBX 3,760 ($50.45), with a volume of 511461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,735 ($50.11).
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($50.99) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.52) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,391.11 ($45.50).
In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($38.87) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,201.62).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.
Anglo American Company Profile (LON:AAL)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
