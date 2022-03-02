AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 112,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,174,950 shares.The stock last traded at $23.38 and had previously closed at $21.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 32,611 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after buying an additional 306,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 35.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

