Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.60.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $656,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,931,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

