Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading 7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $114.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $45.74 and last traded at $45.50. 41,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 869,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.53.
APLS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.
In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.62.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.