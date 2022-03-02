APi Group (NYSE:APG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.81 million. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.23. APi Group has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 413.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 216,346 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in APi Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

