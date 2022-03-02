APi Group (NYSE:APG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.81 million. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE APG opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.23. APi Group has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $26.84.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
APi Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
