Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 3,938.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 297.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

