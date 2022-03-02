AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Issues Earnings Results

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.30. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,878.63 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $154.00.

Get AppFolio alerts:

APPF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.