AppLovin (APP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

2/23/2022 – AppLovin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AppLovin Corporation provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. AppLovin Corporation is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

2/22/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $86.00.

2/17/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $116.00 to $90.00.

2/17/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $128.00 to $112.00.

2/15/2022 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $125.00 to $120.00.

2/14/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – AppLovin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AppLovin Corporation provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. AppLovin Corporation is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

2/11/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $128.00 to $116.00.

1/31/2022 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – AppLovin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AppLovin Corporation provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. AppLovin Corporation is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

1/10/2022 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Cannonball Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE APP opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion and a PE ratio of 862.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $4,025,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,637,000 shares of company stock worth $694,994,270. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $8,122,155,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,476,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,011,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 32,882.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,060 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

