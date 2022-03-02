Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) SVP Eyal C. Attar Sells 36,000 Shares

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

APRE stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 292.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 264.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

