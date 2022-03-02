Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) SVP Eyal C. Attar Sells 36,000 Shares

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
APRE stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $7.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.
About Aprea Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.