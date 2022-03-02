Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,491,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,660 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $147,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,706 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,505,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Aramark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,777,000 after purchasing an additional 712,372 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Aramark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,788,000 after purchasing an additional 194,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,073,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 822,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.88 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

