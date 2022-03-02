Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 40.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.1%.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

ABR opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 262,819 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.