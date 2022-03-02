Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $19.92.
Arcellx Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcellx (ACLX)
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.