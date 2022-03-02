Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

