Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,869 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,668 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Arch Resources worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arch Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 230,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 241,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 31.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCH opened at $123.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $125.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

Arch Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.