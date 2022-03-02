Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,849,000. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,699,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,583,000 after acquiring an additional 493,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,703,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,212,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arco Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.65 million, a P/E ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Arco Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.