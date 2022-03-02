Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. 627,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,007. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 38,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.