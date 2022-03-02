Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.44.

ARCT opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $582.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.75. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 152,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

