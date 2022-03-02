Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

ARDX stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $82.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 143.87% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,678,199 shares of company stock worth $2,257,178 in the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 32.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 12.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ardelyx by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 865,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 32.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 111,197 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ardelyx by 66.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

