Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,566.45% and a negative return on equity of 143.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,178. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,383.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 184,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

