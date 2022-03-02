Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 143.87% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

ARDX stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,178. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 76,279 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.24.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

