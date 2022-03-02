Arion Price Up 17.8% This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Arion has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $41,613.12 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.59 or 0.06780269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,320.31 or 0.99616836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,588,670 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

