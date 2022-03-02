Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 27299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARLO shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $932.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

