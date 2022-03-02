Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Earnings Results

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.060-$0.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.00 EPS.

ARLO stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. 1,373,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,421. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $731.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,982,000 after purchasing an additional 466,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,031,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 444,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 216,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

