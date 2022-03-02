ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,772 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $18,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 248.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 564,979 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth approximately $8,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,357 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 654.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 88,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $825.99 million, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

