ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $30,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 1.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vistra by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 89.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vistra by 29.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.35%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

