ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $25.11 Million Stock Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,503,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,335 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $25,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMXI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 53.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 485.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

About International Money Express (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.